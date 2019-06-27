Sports
Mateo’s homer leads Las Vegas to 10-5 win over Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Mateo hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 10-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The home run by Mateo came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Aviators an 8-5 lead. Later in the inning, Chris Herrmann hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.
Miguel Romero (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dakota Bacus (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Grizzlies, Matt Reynolds homered and doubled, driving home three runs. Jose Marmolejos doubled and singled, driving home two runs.
