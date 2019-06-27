Franco’s homer leads Charlotte to 2-1 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Franco hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 2-1 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Thursday. The Stone Crabs swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Franco scored Carl Chester and provided all the offense for Charlotte.

In the bottom of the fourth, Fort Myers grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Ryan Jeffers.

Charlotte southpaw Shane McClanahan (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Blayne Enlow (2-2) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

For the Miracle, Jeffers homered and singled.