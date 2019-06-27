Robert, Sheets and Gonzalez lead Birmingham in win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Robert, Gavin Sheets and Luis Gonzalez each had three hits, as the Birmingham Barons beat the Mobile BayBears 6-2 on Thursday.

Sheets doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Birmingham started the scoring in the first inning when Blake Rutherford hit a two-run home run.

After Birmingham added two runs in the third on a home run by Gonzalez, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brandon Sandoval hit a sacrifice fly and Jhoan Urena hit an RBI single.

The Barons added to their lead in the seventh when Joel Booker hit a two-run single.

Birmingham right-hander Lincoln Henzman (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Madero (4-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over five innings.