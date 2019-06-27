Benge hits walk-off single in 10th, Salem beats Winston-Salem 5-4

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Garrett Benge hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 5-4 on Thursday.

Victor Acosta scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Marcus Wilson.

Tyler Frost scored on a passed ball in the first inning to give the Dash a 1-0 lead. The Red Sox came back to take a 3-1 lead in the first inning when Keith Curcio scored on a single and Pedro Castellanos scored on an error and Benge hit an RBI triple.

Winston-Salem regained the lead 4-3 after it scored three runs in the second inning, including an error that scored Evan Skoug.

Salem tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Nick Sciortino hit an RBI single, scoring Benge.

Benge tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

Joan Martinez (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Andrew Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Frost doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Dash. Craig Dedelow doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Winston-Salem is 5-2 against Salem this season.