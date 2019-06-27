Telis’ run leads Rochester to 8-7 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Tomas Telis scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Rochester Red Wings secure an 8-7 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday. The Red Wings swept the short two-game series with the win.

The error gave the Red Wings an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lehigh Valley cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Mitch Walding.

Carlos Torres (1-0) got the win in relief while Kyle Dohy (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Walding doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the IronPigs.

Despite the loss, Lehigh Valley is 8-4 against Rochester this season.