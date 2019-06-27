Johnstone leads Mississippi to 8-1 win over Jackson

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Connor Johnstone threw five scoreless innings, leading the Mississippi Braves over the Jackson Generals in an 8-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Johnstone (3-0) allowed one hit while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Mississippi started the scoring in the first inning when Riley Unroe hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Greyson Jenista.

The Braves later added four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Bryan Valdez (3-3) went five innings, allowing six runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The teams split the doubleheader after Jackson won the first game 5-0. Mississippi improved to 6-2 against Jackson this season.