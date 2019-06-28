Brown leads AZL Indians Red to 13-6 win over AZL Athletics Green

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jordan Brown scored three runs, as the AZL Indians Red exploded for a season-high in runs in a 13-6 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Friday.

With the game tied 2-2, the AZL Indians Red took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Jothson Flores drove in two runs and Jean Montero drove in one en route to the three-run lead.

The AZL Indians Red later added six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Matt Waldron (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Livan Sanchez (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Jose Bonilla singled three times, driving home three runs for the AZL Athletics Green.