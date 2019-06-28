Joseph has 4 hits, leads Las Vegas to 16-3 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Dustin Fowler was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three, as Las Vegas beat the Fresno Grizzlies 16-3 on Thursday.

Las Vegas scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it exploded for six runs, including two RBI each from Mark Payton and Corban Joseph.

Las Vegas left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Erick Fedde (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Jose Marmolejos doubled and singled twice for the Grizzlies.