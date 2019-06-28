Back-to-back homers by Mann, Kendall fuel Rancho Cuca. win

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Mann and Jeren Kendall connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 10-2 victory over Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a five-run inning that gave the Quakes a 5-0 lead.

The Quakes later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth.

Kendall homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Niko Hulsizer doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Josiah Gray (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Garrett Schilling (4-4) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

Matt Hearn doubled and singled three times, also stealing a base for the JetHawks.