Vargas leads Vermont over Staten Island 5-2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Yerdel Vargas had two hits and three RBI as the Vermont Lake Monsters topped the Staten Island Yankees 5-2 on Friday.

Staten Island started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Everson Pereira stole second and then scored on a single by Juan De Leon.

After Vermont scored two runs in the second, the Lake Monsters extended their lead in the fourth inning when Vargas hit a two-run double and Jose Rivas scored on an error.

Hogan Harris (1-1) got the win in relief while Staten Island starter Nick Ernst (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.