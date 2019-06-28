Altmann leads Down East to 5-1 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Josh Altmann doubled and singled as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-1 on Friday.

Down East started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Tyler Depreta-Johnson that scored Julio Pablo Martinez.

The Wood Ducks later tacked on two runs in the third when Yohel Pozo and Curtis Terry hit sacrifice flies to secure the victory.

Michael Matuella (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lynchburg starter Juan Hillman (3-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game.