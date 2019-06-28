Centeno’s sac fly leads Pawtucket to 7-5 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Juan Centeno drove in Rusney Castillo with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 7-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a four-game winning streak for the Red Wings.

The sacrifice fly by Centeno, part of a two-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 6-5 lead before Josh Ockimey scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Bryce Brentz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Tzu-Wei Lin hit an RBI single in the second to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. The Red Wings came back to take a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning when Ronald Torreyes hit a two-run home run.

Pawtucket tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Cole Sturgeon scored on a wild pitch.

Bobby Poyner (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Vasquez (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Red Wings, Torreyes homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Brent Rooker doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.