Rea, Machado carry Iowa to 9-0 win over Omaha

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Dixon Machado had two hits and two RBI, and Colin Rea allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Iowa Cubs topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-0 on Friday. The Cubs swept the four-game series with the win.

Rea (9-2) struck out two and walked two to pick up the win.

Iowa got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a double, Jacob Hannemann advanced to third on a double by Machado and then scored on a double by Machado.

Iowa later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a six-run sixth.

Foster Griffin (7-3) went five innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

The Storm Chasers were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Iowa improved to 11-5 against Omaha this season.