Perez’s run leads Everett to 9-4 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Robert Perez scored when Cesar Izturis Jr. was hit with a pitch in the second inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 9-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday.

The hit batsman started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the AquaSox a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Everett scored on three more plays, including a three-run home run by DeAires Moses.

The AquaSox later added single runs in the fifth, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Matt Martin (1-1) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Jason Reynolds (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Tre Carter homered and tripled, scoring two runs for the Dust Devils. Jordy Barley homered and singled, driving in two runs.

Everett improved to 3-1 against Tri-City this season.