Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-28, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-39, second in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (8-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 19-17 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .462, good for second in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .640 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers are 25-11 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for first in in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .427. The Rockies won the last meeting 13-9. Antonio Senzatela notched his seventh victory and Nolan Arenado went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Hyun-Jin Ryu registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 45 extra base hits and is batting .336. Daniel Murphy has 11 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 46 extra base hits and has 64 RBIs. Chris Taylor is 18-for-36 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).