Cordero helps to shut out GCL Braves, GCL Rays wins 5-0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Dauris Cordero and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the GCL Rays beat the GCL Braves 5-0 on Saturday.

Cordero (1-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four to get the win. Tyler Owens (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, GCL Rays took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Saul Fortuna that scored Trevor Ezell. The GCL Rays then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Anthony Bemboom and Ezell both drove in a run, while Zach Huffins hit an RBI triple in the sixth.