Mercedes, Betancourt lift DSL White Sox over DSL Padres 11-4

, (AP) -- Matthew Mercedes was a home run short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the DSL White Sox topped the DSL Padres 11-4 on Saturday.

Jhoneiker Betancourt homered and doubled with three runs for DSL White Sox.

Down 1-0, the DSL White Sox took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. The DSL White Sox sent 10 men to the plate as Mercedes hit a two-run triple en route to the five-run lead.

The DSL White Sox later added two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to put the game away.

Luis Nin (2-1) got the win in relief while DSL Padres starter Mauricio Rodriguez (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL White Sox improved to 4-1 against DSL Padres this season.