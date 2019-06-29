Oferman, Ortiz lift DSL Colorado over DSL Tigers2 6-4

, (AP) -- Justin Oferman doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the DSL Colorado defeated the DSL Tigers2 6-4 on Saturday.

Francisco Ortiz doubled and singled twice for DSL Colorado.

DSL Tigers2 tied the game 4-4 in the seventh after Angel Cruz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Lazaro Benitez.

DSL Colorado answered in the bottom of the inning when Aiverson Rodriguez hit an RBI single, bringing home Oferman.

The DSL Colorado tacked on another run in the eighth when Ortiz hit an RBI double, scoring Junior Guerrero.

Cristian Brioso (1-0) got the win in relief while Juan Vazquez (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Cruz doubled twice, driving in two runs for the DSL Tigers2.