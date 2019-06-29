Reyes’ homer leads Bluefield to 6-3 win over Burlington

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Joseph Reyes hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 6-3 win over the Burlington Royals on Saturday.

The home run by Reyes, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead before PK Morris drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

The Royals tied the game 3-3 when Logan Porter scored on a forceout in the sixth.

Gaudy Ramirez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alex Smith (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.