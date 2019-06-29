Jax leads Pensacola to 5-1 win over Biloxi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Griffin Jax allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Jax (3-2) allowed one run while striking out three and walking two to get the win.

Pensacola started the scoring in the second inning when Jimmy Kerrigan scored on a passed ball and Aaron Whitefield scored on an error.

Biloxi answered in the top of the next frame when Luis Aviles Jr. scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The Blue Wahoos later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Whitefield and Joe Cronin both drove in a run, while Travis Blankenhorn hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Bowden Francis (4-6) went four innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.