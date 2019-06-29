Redmond’s homer leads Johnson City to 9-4 win over Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 9-4 win over the Kingsport Mets on Saturday.

The home run by Redmond capped a three-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead after Mateo Gil hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Cameron Dulle (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Yadiel Flores (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.