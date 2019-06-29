Woodrow scores winning run in 10th, Toledo beats Durham 7-6 in walk-off finish

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Dawel Lugo drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Durham Bulls 7-6 on Saturday.

Danny Woodrow scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a single by Jacob Robson.

Earlier in the inning, Robson singled, scoring Victor Reyes to tie the game 6-6.

The Bulls took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Joe McCarthy hit an RBI single, bringing home Dalton Kelly.

John Schreiber (3-3) got the win in relief while Hoby Milner (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Bulls did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Kelly singled three times, scoring three runs for the Bulls.

Despite the loss, Durham is 4-1 against Toledo this season.