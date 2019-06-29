Pinero’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 7-5 win over Orem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Antonio Pinero hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 7-5 win over the Orem Owlz on Saturday.

Nick Egnatuk scored on the play to give the Vibes a 6-5 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

The Vibes tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Sibrian hit an RBI single, driving in Micah Bello.

Steve Pastora (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ethan Clark (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Will Wilson homered and doubled, driving home four runs for the Owlz.