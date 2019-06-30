Sports
Busby’s single leads Bradenton to 7-4 win over Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 7-4 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Sunday. With the victory, the Marauders swept the three-game series.
The single by Busby scored Oneil Cruz and Lolo Sanchez to give the Marauders a 5-3 lead.
The Marauders extended their lead in the ninth when Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run triple.
Braeden Ogle (2-0) got the win in relief while Melvi Acosta (4-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Trey Cabbage homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Miracle.
