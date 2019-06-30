Strong leads Bowling Green to 3-0 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Alan Strong allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods over the Lansing Lugnuts in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Strong (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

In the fifth inning, Bowling Green took a 2-0 lead after Izzy Wilson scored on a fielder's choice and Ford Proctor hit an RBI double. The Hot Rods scored again in the sixth inning when Osmy Gregorio hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonathan Aranda.

Sean Wymer (3-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out seven in the Midwest League game.

The Lugnuts were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Hot Rods' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 8-4 against Lansing this season.