Craport hits grand slam, leads Frederick over Wilmington

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Trevor Craport hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 5-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday.

The grand slam by Craport scored Patrick Dorrian, Jean Carrillo, and Robbie Thorburn to give the Keys a 4-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run home run.

Diogenes Almengo (4-3) got the win in relief while Wilmington starter Austin Cox (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Blue Rocks did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Blue Rocks, Sebastian Rivero reached base four times.