Serven scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, Hartford beats Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Brian Serven scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hartford Yard Goats to a 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday.

Serven scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Yard Goats had five relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Scott Griggs (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dillon McNamara (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.