Wynns leads Norfolk over Charlotte 6-1

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Austin Wynns homered and had four hits, driving in two as the Norfolk Tides topped the Charlotte Knights 6-1 on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0, the Tides took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Wynns and Ryan Mountcastle hit solo home runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Tides later added one run in the fourth and fifth innings and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Norfolk southpaw Keegan Akin (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Santiago (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.