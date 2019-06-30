Rivera leads Syracuse to 10-4 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Rene Rivera hit three home runs and drove in four runs, as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Buffalo Bisons 10-4 on Sunday.

Rivera hit a two-run shot in the first, a solo shot in the third and a solo shot in the ninth. Luis Guillorme homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win.

Syracuse starter Walker Lockett (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Conor Fisk (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings.

For the Bisons, Bo Bichette doubled and singled twice.