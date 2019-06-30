Sports
Bezuidenhout wins at Valderrama for 1st European Tour title
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa won the Andalucía Valderrama Masters for his first European Tour title on Sunday.
Bezuidenhout shot an even-par 71 to finish at 10 under for the tournament, six strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and four other players. The 25-year-old South African had five birdies and five bogeys in the final round.
"I'm proud of myself hanging in there today," Bezuidenhout said. "I was nervous. It's a tough golf course, anything can happen, especially those last three holes playing into the wind. I'm really pleased with the way I played and to finish it off is unbelievable."
The other runner-ups included Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France and Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de La Riva. Quiros had the best round of the day with a 5-under 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.
Tournament host Sergio Garcia ended in seventh place after shooting a 1-under 70.
Comments