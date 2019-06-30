Rodriguez Salazar, Alvarez lead the way for Tijuana

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Isaac Rodriguez Salazar doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Bravos de Leon 11-0 on Sunday. The Toros swept the three-game series with the win.

Ricky Alvarez homered and singled with four RBIs for Tijuana.

Tijuana got on the board first in the fourth inning when Rodriguez Salazar scored on a wild pitch and Jesus Valdez hit an RBI single.

Tijuana later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run sixth.

Tijuana starter Michael Mariot (3-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Aldo Montes (4-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Leon was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Tijuana staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.