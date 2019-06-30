Ramiz hits walk-off single in 10th, West Virginia beats Kannapolis 9-8

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Ryan Ramiz hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the West Virginia Power topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 9-8 on Sunday.

Bobby Honeyman scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by David Sheaffer and then went to third on a walk by Jake Anchia.

The single by Ramiz capped an improbable comeback for the Power, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Sheaffer and Anchia both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Power scored two runs in the ninth before Kannapolis answered with two in the next half-inning to take an 8-6 lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dayeison Arias (1-1) got the win in relief while J.B. Olson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Romy Gonzalez homered twice, doubled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Intimidators. Corey Zangari homered and doubled.

Despite the loss, Kannapolis is 5-2 against West Virginia this season.