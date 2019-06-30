Neustrom’s single leads Delmarva to 7-3 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Robert Neustrom hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 7-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Sunday.

The single by Neustrom came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Cadyn Grenier hit a two-run home run.

Gray Fenter (6-1) got the win in relief while Chandler Day (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Delmarva improved to 10-5 against Hagerstown this season.