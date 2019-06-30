Wisconsin beats Beloit 5-3

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Jesus Lujano scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-3 win over the Beloit Snappers on Sunday.

Lujano scored on the play to give the Timber Rattlers a 4-3 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Korry Howell and then went to third on a single by Howell.

The Timber Rattlers tacked on another run in the eighth when Leugim Castillo hit a solo home run.

Castillo homered and singled, also stealing a base for Wisconsin.

Starter Logan Gillaspie (2-4) got the win while Rafael Kelly (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

For the Snappers, John Jones homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.