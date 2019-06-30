Lemus scores winning run in 10th, Puebla beats Monclova 12-11 in walk-off finish

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Mario Vega was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Pericos de Puebla a 12-11 victory over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

Oscar Lemus scored the game-winning run after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a single by Issmael Salas.

The Pericos tied the game 11-11 in the bottom of the eighth when Jesus Arredondo hit an RBI single, scoring Antonio Lamas.

Reliever Jose Manuel Lopez (3-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking one to get the win. Zack Segovia (3-4) allowed one run and got two outs in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nick Torres homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win. Arredondo doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Bruce Maxwell homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Acereros.