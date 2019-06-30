Ramos scores winning run, Vancouver beats Spokane 5-4 in walk-off finish

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Luis De Los Santos hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Adrian Ramos with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-4 on Sunday.

Ramos scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by Cameron Eden and then went to third on a walk by Tanner Morris.

After the Indians scored three runs in the top of the eighth, Vancouver tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Sloniger hit a two-run single.

Reliever Grayson Huffman (2-1) went one scoreless inning, walking one to pick up the win. Werner Leal (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits while walking two in the Northwest League game.

Yorman Rodriguez homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.