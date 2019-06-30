Sports
Gurwitz hits grand slam, leads Mobile over Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Zane Gurwitz hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to an 8-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday.
The grand slam by Gurwitz capped a six-run inning and gave the BayBears an 8-2 lead after Jhoan Urena hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.
Adam Hofacket (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cameron Roegner (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Bruce Caldwell homered and singled for the Shuckers.
Despite the loss, Biloxi is 4-2 against Mobile this season.
