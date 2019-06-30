Redmond’s single leads Johnson City to 6-2 win over Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 6-2 win over the Kingsport Mets on Sunday.

The single by Redmond started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Liam Sabino and Terry Fuller hit RBI singles.

The Cardinals added to their lead in the fifth when Sabino hit a two-run home run.

Sabino homered and singled, driving in three runs for Johnson City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnson City right-hander Jose Moreno (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Junior Santos (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up two runs and two hits over 2 2/3 innings.