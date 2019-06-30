Sharpe, Marvel lead Altoona over Binghamton

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Chris Sharpe hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and James Marvel allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Altoona Curve defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-5 on Sunday.

The grand slam by Sharpe started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Curve a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Bligh Madris hit an RBI single and Robbie Glendinning scored on a pickoff.

The Curve tacked on another run in the eighth when Arden Pabst hit a solo home run.

Marvel (9-5) allowed two runs while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win.

Austin McGeorge (0-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out two in the Eastern League game.