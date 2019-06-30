Lux, Reks and Mora lead Okla. City in win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Gavin Lux had four hits, while Zach Reks and Angelo Mora had four and four, respectively, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Nashville Sounds 13-6 on Sunday.

Lux was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Reks was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Down 1-0 in the first, Nashville tied the game when Eli White scored on a groundout.

Okla. City answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Mora hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

The Dodgers later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Reks hit a two-run home run and DJ Peters hit a solo home run, while Cameron Perkins drove in two runs and Connor Joe drove in one in the fifth.

Okla. City right-hander Dustin May (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Dillard (5-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 13 runs and 14 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Scott Heineman doubled and singled twice for the Sounds.

Okla. City improved to 4-2 against Nashville this season.