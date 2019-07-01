Gomez leads AZL Reds to 10-7 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Elvis Gomez had four hits and two RBI as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 10-7 on Monday.

AZL Reds batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a single by Gomez that scored Caleb Van Blake.

Following the big inning, the AZL Brewers Gold cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Francis Florentino hit an RBI triple, scoring Aaron Familia.

The AZL Reds later added two runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ariel Mojica (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Mario Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Reds took advantage of some erratic AZL Brewers Gold pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, the AZL Brewers Gold scored a season-high seven runs. Florentino was a double short of the cycle, driving in three runs for the AZL Brewers Gold. Familia homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.