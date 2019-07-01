Estevez’s double leads DSL Tigers1 to 2-0 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Geury Estevez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Tigers1 to a 2-0 win over the DSL Phillies White on Monday. The DSL Tigers1 snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

The double by Estevez scored Enrique Batista and Carlos Mendoza and provided all the offense for DSL Tigers1.

Maximiguel Rudecindo (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Phillies White starter Israel Puello (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Phillies White were blanked for the second time this season, while the DSL Tigers1's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.