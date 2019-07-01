Borucki, Jimenez and Murray shut out Florida, Dunedin wins 5-0

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Ryan Borucki, Emerson Jimenez and Joey Murray combined for a shutout as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 5-0 on Monday.

Jimenez (3-1) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit to get the win. Hayden Deal (3-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Dunedin extended its lead when Samad Taylor hit a two-run home run.

Taylor homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

The Fire Frogs were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

Dunedin improved to 7-1 against Florida this season.