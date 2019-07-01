Rivero’s single leads Bristol over Kingsport in 11 innings

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Chase Murray scored on a wild pitch and Francisco Acuna scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Bristol Pirates to a 6-4 win over the Kingsport Mets on Monday.

The Pirates tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Daniel Rivero hit an RBI single, bringing home Acuna.

Reliever Samson Abernathy (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Nixon Silva (0-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Eli Wilson homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win. Acuna doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

For the Mets, Tanner Murphy homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.