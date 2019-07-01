Palacios’ triple leads New Hampshire to 7-5 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Palacios hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 7-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday.

The triple by Palacios, part of a two-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 6-5 lead before Christian Williams hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Fisher Cats tied the game 5-5 when Riley Adams drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Logan Warmoth in the seventh.

Willy Ortiz (3-4) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Addison Russ (1-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Reading got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Luke Williams homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.