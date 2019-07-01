Jones’ single leads Lynchburg to 4-3 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Nolan Jones hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 4-3 win over the Frederick Keys on Monday.

Steven Kwan scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Tyler Freeman scored when a runner was thrown out in the first inning to give the Hillcats a 1-0 lead. The Keys came back to take the lead in the first inning when Trevor Craport and J.C. Escarra scored on an error.

Lynchburg tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Jones and Freeman scored on an error.

Evan Mitchell (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Matthias Dietz (1-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Jomar Reyes singled three times for the Keys.