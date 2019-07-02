Nova leads AZL Padres 1 to 9-6 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Victor Nova hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the AZL Padres 1 beat the AZL Mariners 9-6 on Tuesday.

AZL Padres 1 started the scoring in the second inning when Nova hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Payton Smith.

The AZL Padres 1 later added three runs in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the sixth to secure the victory.

Moises Lugo (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Christian Pedrol (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Osiris Castillo singled three times, also stealing a base for the AZL Mariners.