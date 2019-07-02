Zapata leads AZL Indians Red to 4-2 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Juan Zapata allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the AZL Indians Red over the AZL Giants Black in a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Zapata (1-1) allowed two runs while striking out four to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the first, AZL Giants Black tied the game when Grant McCray scored on an error.

After the teams traded runs, the AZL Indians Red took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Yainer Diaz doubled to bring home Jothson Flores.

The AZL Indians Red tacked on another run in the ninth when Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yordys Valdes.

Freddery Paulino (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.