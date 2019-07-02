Berrios leads AZL Athletics Gold to 4-2 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Osvaldo Berrios allowed just four hits over five innings, leading the AZL Athletics Gold over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda in a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Berrios (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Aldo Espinoza advanced to third on a double by Stevie Berman and then scored on a double by Berman.

After tying the game in the fourth, the AZL Athletics Gold took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Gio Dingcong scored on a balk.

The AZL Athletics Gold later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Christopher Quintin scored on a wild pitch, while Marty Bechina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Elvis Peralta in the eighth.

Jose Rodulfo (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the Arizona League game.