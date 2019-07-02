Yurchak leads Ogden to 14-5 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Justin Yurchak hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Orem Owlz 14-5 on Monday.

Yurchak hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Clayton Chatham and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Andrew Blake. Andy Pages homered and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Ogden right-hander Kevin Malisheski (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chatham (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up three runs and three hits over two innings.

Ogden took advantage of some erratic Orem pitching, drawing a season-high 15 walks in its victory.

For the Owlz, Adrian Rondon doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases.